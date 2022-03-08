DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Update

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the January 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S stock opened at $85.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.91. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $133.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.51.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

