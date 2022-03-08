Short Interest in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Decreases By 29.3%

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.14.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.2086 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.
About Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund (Get Rating)
Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek capital growth. The firm invests its assets in A-shares of Chinese companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, either by investing directly in A-shares through a licensed qualified foreign institutional investor or by gaining exposure to the A-share market through the use of derivatives.
