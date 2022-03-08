Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in RH were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH stock opened at $331.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.10 and its 200 day moving average is $567.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 52-week low of $330.56 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. RH’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.