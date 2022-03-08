Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,477 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TREX opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.01. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

