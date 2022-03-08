Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 124,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.59% of Franklin FTSE China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE China ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,263,000.

Shares of FLCH opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

