Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 323 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 172.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,730,000 after buying an additional 993,980 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,961,000. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $11,727,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $9,942,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 53.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 394,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 136,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.32. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

