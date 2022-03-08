Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $494,000 in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,971,000 after acquiring an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,290,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 443,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,946,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,438,000 after buying an additional 67,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,803,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,844,000 after buying an additional 804,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 3,975,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 817,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.02%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETRN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

