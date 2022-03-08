Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 14,382 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,377 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,536,000. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 594,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,532,000 after buying an additional 297,354 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Atlassian by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 946,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,361,000 after purchasing an additional 253,593 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $244.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $312.91 and its 200-day moving average is $366.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $198.80 and a 52 week high of $483.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

