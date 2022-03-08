NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) vs. Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Head to Head Contrast

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Dynatronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $180,000.00 175.39 -$9.95 million N/A N/A Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.27 $2.00 million $0.09 7.92

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Dynatronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

NeuroOne Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 201.28%. Dynatronics has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.11%. Given Dynatronics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than NeuroOne Medical Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -6,490.42% -102.29% -92.18% Dynatronics 4.50% 12.52% 5.37%

Summary

Dynatronics beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders. The company was founded by Mark Christianson on August 20, 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

