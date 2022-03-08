Financial Comparison: Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67% FactSet Research Systems 24.94% 43.24% 20.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trebia Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 9.81 $399.59 million $10.54 39.17

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Trebia Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of Trebia Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Trebia Acquisition and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 FactSet Research Systems 3 6 2 0 1.91

Trebia Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus target price of $425.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.95%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Trebia Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.