Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.33% of Biglari worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biglari by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biglari in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 32.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 10,072 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BH stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $188.50. The company has a market cap of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

