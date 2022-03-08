Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Stock Position Decreased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.33% of Biglari worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biglari by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Biglari by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Biglari by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Biglari by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BH opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $188.50. The stock has a market cap of $362.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.79.

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 10,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,497,504.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

