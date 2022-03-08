Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock Position Raised by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.35% of Carter Bankshares worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

CARE stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

