Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of Carter Bankshares worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,792,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,489,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CARE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $418.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.81.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.