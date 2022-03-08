Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,600 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Agilysys worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.