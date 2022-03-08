Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,600 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Agilysys worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,503,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,853,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $61.44.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
