Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 2,600 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of Agilysys worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $40.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $61.44.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a positive return on equity of 24.74%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Agilysys (Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.