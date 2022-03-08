Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 16.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,075,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 114.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after acquiring an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Catalent by 129,823.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.17 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

