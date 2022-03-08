Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 6,600 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,824 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.28% of Financial Institutions worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 396.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1,683.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISI opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $33.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

