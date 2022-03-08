Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,055 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40,390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

