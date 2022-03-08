Comerica Bank Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of Quaker Chemical worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Shares of KWR stock opened at $173.27 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $173.25 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.29). Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KWR. TheStreet downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

About Quaker Chemical (Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.