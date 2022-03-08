Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Rayonier worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Rayonier by 27.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,936,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,317 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 7,528,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,587,000 after purchasing an additional 259,610 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 12.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,557,000 after purchasing an additional 346,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYN opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.92. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $42.23.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

