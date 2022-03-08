Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Stock Position Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,579 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 48,602 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 238,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

CATY stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

