Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Harmonic worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.2% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 372,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.44 million, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

