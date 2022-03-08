LPL Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Compass Minerals International worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 417.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE:CMP opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -9.16%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King increased their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Compass Minerals International Profile (Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.