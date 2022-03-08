$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

