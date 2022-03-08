Zacks: Analysts Expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Post $1.04 EPS

Brokerages expect onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for onsemi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. onsemi reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that onsemi will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover onsemi.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,799. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of onsemi by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,065,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in onsemi by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in onsemi by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in onsemi by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.72.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

