Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) to report $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

NYSE HPE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock worth $6,116,248. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.