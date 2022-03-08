UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 1,106.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,229 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOVA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

