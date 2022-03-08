Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,476,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153,091 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in M/I Homes by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 136,739 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in M/I Homes by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 103,401 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. StockNews.com downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:MHO opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.06.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

M/I Homes Profile (Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.