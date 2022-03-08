Millennium Management LLC Sells 63,165 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,165 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Victory Capital worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 84.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Victory Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Victory Capital from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

Shares of VCTR opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.59. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $229.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.45 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.13%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

