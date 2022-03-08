Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,279,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 770,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,041 shares of company stock valued at $589,486 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $43.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.00%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

