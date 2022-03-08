Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,185 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 43.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 76.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 48.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 25.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

SRG opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $469.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.08. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

