Morgan Stanley Has $15.82 Million Stock Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.47% of Arcos Dorados worth $15,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 181.8% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 19,956 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

ARCO opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

