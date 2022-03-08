Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,808 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Transcat were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $74.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.44 million, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $101.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.01.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.64.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

