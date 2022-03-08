Analysts Anticipate BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BIOL. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.73.

BIOL opened at $0.32 on Friday. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at $511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 69,704 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.