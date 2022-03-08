Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Billion

Equities analysts expect Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.95 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $14.01 billion. Prudential Financial reported sales of $14.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $54.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.51 billion to $56.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.64 billion to $57.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.87.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $87.84 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

