Zacks: Brokerages Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BIOLASE.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.04.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.