James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CFO Sarah C. Doran Buys 4,800 Shares

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

JRVR stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $814.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

