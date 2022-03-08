James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CFO Sarah C. Doran Buys 4,800 Shares

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
JRVR stock opened at $21.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $814.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.41.
James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $632,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of James River Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.
