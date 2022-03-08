Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.75% of Heritage Insurance worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 507,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

