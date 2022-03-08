Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 5,955 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.50. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

