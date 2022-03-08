Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on WABC shares. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

