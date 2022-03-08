Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Position Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.