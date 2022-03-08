Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $8,395,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $1,129,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

OLLI stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.