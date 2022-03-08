Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 79.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter valued at $8,395,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.2% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 107,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $1,129,000.
OLLI stock opened at $42.51 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $98.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.20.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
