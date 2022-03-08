Captrust Financial Advisors Has $304,000 Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Baidu by 35.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $138.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $278.21.

Baidu Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.