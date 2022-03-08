Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $273,000 Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,703,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LCID opened at 23.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.58. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 18.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group Inc has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.
LCID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.80.
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
