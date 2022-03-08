Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Paya (PAYA)

Paya (NASDAQ: PAYA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – Paya had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.00 to $8.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Paya had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Paya had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.50 to $5.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Paya had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Paya had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/28/2022 – Paya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

1/26/2022 – Paya had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $15.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

1/20/2022 – Paya had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Paya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $662.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -502.00 and a beta of -0.10. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $13.60.

Get Paya Holdings Inc alerts:

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,903,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth $1,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paya by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after buying an additional 1,415,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Paya during the second quarter worth $1,249,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.