Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $48.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.