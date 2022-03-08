Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in KB Home were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in KB Home by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in KB Home by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.13. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
