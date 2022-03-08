Captrust Financial Advisors Has $264,000 Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,923,000 after acquiring an additional 332,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 161,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 134,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 130,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

