Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 28,741 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,741 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 30.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 20.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $42.01 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 1.77. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.28). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.40.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.